iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $90.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.