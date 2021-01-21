ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. raised its position in ITT by 32.6% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ITT by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ITT by 65.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.