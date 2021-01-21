IXT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. IXT has a market capitalization of $284,607.59 and $21.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IXT has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IXT token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00542529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.59 or 0.03938633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012950 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

