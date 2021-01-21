IZE Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One IZE token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IZE has a total market capitalization of $944.37 million and approximately $51,662.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IZE has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00051194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00072888 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00284101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00068771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00037400 BTC.

About IZE

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

