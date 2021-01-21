IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.69. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 212,213 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.93.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

