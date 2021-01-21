J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

