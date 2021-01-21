James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,087.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 994.59. James Cropper PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The company has a market capitalization of £131.38 million and a PE ratio of 41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

