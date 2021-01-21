James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,087.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 994.59. James Cropper PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,470 ($19.21). The company has a market capitalization of £131.38 million and a PE ratio of 41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.
James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Company Profile
