Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $44,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $514,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $1,152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 96.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 231,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

