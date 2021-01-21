Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for British American Tobacco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after acquiring an additional 422,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after buying an additional 250,286 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

