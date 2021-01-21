Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for British American Tobacco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.33.
Shares of BTI opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.
