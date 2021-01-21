Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Hold

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital downgraded Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.03 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mesoblast by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $2,324,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mesoblast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mesoblast by 528.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

