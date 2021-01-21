Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€18.50” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been given a €18.50 ($21.76) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.95 ($23.47).

FRA:DTE opened at €15.14 ($17.81) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

