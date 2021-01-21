Jennifer Babington Purchases 24,960 Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) insider Jennifer Babington purchased 24,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £9,984 ($13,044.16).

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.38. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57). The company has a market capitalization of £86.62 million and a P/E ratio of -130.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

About Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

