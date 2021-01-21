Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ JRSH opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

