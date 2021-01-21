John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 324 ($4.23). Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

WG stock opened at GBX 313.90 ($4.10) on Tuesday. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 226.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.39.

In related news, insider David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05). Also, insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66).

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

