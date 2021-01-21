Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Raised by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $164.14. The stock has a market cap of $427.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

