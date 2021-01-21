Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $427.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $164.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

