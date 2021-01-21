Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $76.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

