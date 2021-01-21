Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

WFC opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

