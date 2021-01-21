Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

