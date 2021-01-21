Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 324 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 338.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

