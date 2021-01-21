Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Sells $256,200.00 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,968.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard /Ca/ Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28.

On Thursday, January 7th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $452.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JNCE. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

