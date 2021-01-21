Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $246.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $247.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

