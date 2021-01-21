JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been given a €19.50 ($22.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.07 ($15.38).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €13.46 ($15.84) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €14.34 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.53 and its 200 day moving average is €11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

