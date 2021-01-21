JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 430 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 403.92.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

