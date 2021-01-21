JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $75.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HASI stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 60,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

