JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $55.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.36.

TPIC opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

