JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Investec cut Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BCS upgraded Barclays from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Barclays has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

