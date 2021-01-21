JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.50

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158.50 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 667672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Mark Edwards acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

