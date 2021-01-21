JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,996,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

