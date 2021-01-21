JustInvest LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $225,826,000 after purchasing an additional 231,423 shares in the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 613,837 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 283,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $224.34 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

