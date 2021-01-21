JustInvest LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,394,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

ANTM opened at $321.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.33. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.