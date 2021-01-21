Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.07

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.07 and traded as high as $152.16. Kadant shares last traded at $149.57, with a volume of 48,703 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 396,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after buying an additional 49,939 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after buying an additional 49,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kadant by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

