Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 274 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ACN opened at $261.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.90. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 82.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.