Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 274 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:ACN opened at $261.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.90. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 82.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
