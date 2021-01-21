KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $735.00

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 735 ($9.60) and last traded at GBX 728.04 ($9.51), with a volume of 94535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.60 ($9.41).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 565.63 ($7.39).

The company has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 672.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 599.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

