Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Kemira Oyj stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
