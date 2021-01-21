Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kemira Oyj stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Get Kemira Oyj alerts:

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.