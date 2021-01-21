Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,541,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,788,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,464,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 71,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,758,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

