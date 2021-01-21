Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.32 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after acquiring an additional 154,131 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after acquiring an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $275.53 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.16 and a 200-day moving average of $282.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.