Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.52 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 550.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after buying an additional 143,696 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $170.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $170.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

