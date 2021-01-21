Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,138 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $469.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.50 and a 200-day moving average of $474.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

