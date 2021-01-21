Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,484 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $143,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $324.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

