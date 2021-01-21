Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 162,507 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 162,507 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

