Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

