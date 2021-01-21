KeyCorp Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $345.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.49.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $267.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $761.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

