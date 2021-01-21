KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

