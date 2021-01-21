Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.20.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.