Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.92 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.92 EPS.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 13,968,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,882,000. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

