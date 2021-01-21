Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.92-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. Kinder Morgan also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

