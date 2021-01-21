Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,760,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 632,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after buying an additional 514,431 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 162,930 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

