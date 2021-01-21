Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,760,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 632,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after buying an additional 514,431 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 162,930 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.