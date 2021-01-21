Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,562 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.18% of Extended Stay America worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $73,942,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 60,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

