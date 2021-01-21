Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 24,483 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,483 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEAF traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

